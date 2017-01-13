Friday Sports Extra - January 13

Unity mobs Cory Miller after his game winning three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Illini West.

**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Galesburg: 26

Quincy High: 55

Aaron Shoot/Parker Bland: 12 pts each

Blue Devils: (12-3, 3-1) - 23rd straight at home



-- Hancock County Tournament

Illini West: 64

Unity: 65

Cory Miller: game winning three-point FG at the buzzer (32 pts)

Kennedy Gooding/Connor Artman: 17 pts each

Mustangs: (13-4)



West Hancock: 66

Southeastern: 36

Riley Langford: 22 pts

Drake Hammel: 19 pts

Cole Eilers: 17 pts



-- Winchester Tournament

*Semifinals*

North Greene: 44

West Central: 47

Jacob Hurrelbrink: 18 pts

Gabe Cox: 11 pts

- West Central vs. Triopia (Championship, Monday 7 p.m.)



(IHSAA)

Keokuk: 43

Fort Madison: 62

Kaleb Cresswell: 19 pts



Cardinal: 28

Central Lee: 74

Rick Galle: 18 pts



WACO: 31

Holy Trinity: 50

Cory Hopper: 23 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IGHSAU)

Keokuk: 57

Fort Madison: 20

Jakayla Hall: 11 pts



Cardinal: 29

Central Lee: 70

MacKenzie Northup: 19 pts

McKenna Hall: 12pts, 13 rebs

Lady Hawks: (10-2)



WACO: 31

Holy Trinity: 45