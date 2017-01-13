Friday Sports Extra - January 13

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Galesburg: 26
Quincy High: 55
Aaron Shoot/Parker Bland: 12 pts each
Blue Devils: (12-3, 3-1) - 23rd straight at home
-- Hancock County Tournament
Illini West: 64
Unity: 65
Cory Miller: game winning three-point FG at the buzzer (32 pts)
Kennedy Gooding/Connor Artman: 17 pts each
Mustangs: (13-4)
West Hancock: 66
Southeastern: 36
Riley Langford: 22 pts
Drake Hammel: 19 pts
Cole Eilers: 17 pts
-- Winchester Tournament
*Semifinals*
North Greene: 44
West Central: 47
Jacob Hurrelbrink: 18 pts
Gabe Cox: 11 pts
- West Central vs. Triopia (Championship, Monday 7 p.m.)
(IHSAA)
Keokuk: 43
Fort Madison: 62
Kaleb Cresswell: 19 pts
Cardinal: 28
Central Lee: 74
Rick Galle: 18 pts
WACO: 31
Holy Trinity: 50
Cory Hopper: 23 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IGHSAU)
Keokuk: 57
Fort Madison: 20
Jakayla Hall: 11 pts
Cardinal: 29
Central Lee: 70
MacKenzie Northup: 19 pts
McKenna Hall: 12pts, 13 rebs
Lady Hawks: (10-2)
WACO: 31
Holy Trinity: 45
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.