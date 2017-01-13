Ice storm impacts area businesses sales

As the area braces for the ice storm, businesses are being impacted. Some good. Others bad.

Emergency officials say it was good residents stayed off the roadways, but it wasn't for businesses as they obviously make money by being open and making sales. Some did just that with customers pouring through the doors. Others saw what they'd call a slow Friday night.

One after another, cashiers going as quickly as they can as shoppers make those last minute purchases anticipating an ice storm.

"Well of course with the weather coming, you got to be prepared for at least a day or two," Robert McLaughlin said. "You never know what's going to happen. You could lose power or have some other issues."

"I just wanted to make sure we had a few things in case of the storm," Jeff Cellucci said.

Many were looking for the essentials in case they got stuck.

"Bread, milk, water and we pay attention to what they say," Cellucci said. "We've got extra batteries on hand. Candles, don't use a whole lot of those, but we have a few of them."

Though the grocery stores saw a lot of customers, it was a different story for restuarants like Quincy's 'Tiramisu,' which saw cancellation after cancellation.

"Probably about 40 today and tomorrow. We lost a Christmas party, a late Christmas party. So we lost a lot of people," Co-owner Roberto Stellino said.

Stellino says it's a blow to their bottom line as the weekend usually brings a lot of customers in.

"It's the business here in the Mid-West," Stellino added.

He says they knew it would be a tough weekend.

"When you talk about ice unfortunately, you have to be careful because it's too dangerous," Stellino explained. "It's not like an inch of snow where you can just drive on top of it."

Shoppers had these reminders for residents preparing for the winter weather.

"Be careful, be safe," McLaughlin said. "Take the time to get there safely."

"If you got neighbors that you know don't have any family, go check on them to make sure they're okay," Cellucci added.

Stellino says business was strong from December and January until this weekend, so the cancellations shouldn't be too hard on the restaurant.