QPS union to present new financial proposal

The union representing Quincy Public School employees is planning to present a new financial proposal to the district Saturday afternoon, according to a union official.

Teacher subgroup union president Jen Drew said the offer would be made at meeting at the board office scheduled for 1 p.m. She would not go into details of the offer.

The union is set to go on strike beginning Tuesday after months of negotiations.

You can read full details of the situation, including what lead up to it, here.