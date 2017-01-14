Quincy transit buses delayed

City officials said the Quincy Transit System was on a two-hour delay Saturday because of slick conditions. On Sunday, all services may be shut down depending on conditions.

Transportation Director Marty Stegeman said the fixed routes for Saturday would end at 5 p.m. As for Sunday, a decision will be made before 6 a.m. on the status of service.

Stegeman said the disabled and elderly service would only transport dialysis patients Saturday. He said those routes were also on a two-hour delay.