Truck Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Crash

Illinois State Police responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 67 S/B, a quarter mile south of Field Road in Scott County, early Saturday morning.

ISP says that at 3:34 a.m., a 2007 Volvo Truck Tractor with a 2015 Utility Semi-Trailer driven by Khaled M. Khaled, a 50-year-old from Wesley Chapel, FL, was traveling southbound when he lost control on the ice-covered road.

Khaled ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported to Passavant Area Hospital following the crash due to minor injuries.

Khaled was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.