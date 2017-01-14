Truck Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Truck Driver Sent to the Hospital Following Crash

Posted:
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 67 S/B, a quarter mile south of Field Road in Scott County, early Saturday morning.

ISP says that at 3:34 a.m., a 2007 Volvo Truck Tractor with a 2015 Utility Semi-Trailer driven by Khaled M. Khaled, a 50-year-old from Wesley Chapel, FL, was traveling southbound when he lost control on the ice-covered road.

Khaled ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver was transported to Passavant Area Hospital following the crash due to minor injuries.

Khaled was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.