Meals on Wheels delivers in icy conditions

Meals on Wheels officials said that winter weather makes it even more important that they reach their clients.

Many Quincy residents have depended on Meals on Wheels for food.

The meals were sealed after being prepared.

Meals on wheels delivered prepared meals on Saturday, even with slippery driving conditions in Quincy.

Residents like Sister Jeanette Feldott said they depend on the service for daily meals.

"It means a lot to me, and I'm sure it means a lot to other people in the community who are as bad off as I am or worse." Feldott noted.

Volunteers prepared hot meals for people in the Quincy area. The organization serves 90 to 100 meals on weekends, and up to 300 on weekdays.

When the weather gets bad, volunteers like Coordinator Bill Stehl work hard to make sure their clients are safe.

"When you look at an aging population, risks of falls and slipping on the ice can be a lot more catastrophic for that age group than the younger people." Stehl said.

Residents like Jeannette noted that meals on wheels gives them an opportunity to eat, that they might not have otherwise.

"This way I get at least one meal, that's prepared and usually pretty well balanced." Feldott added.

Feldott also noted how she appreciates the daily visits from meals on wheels drivers.

"Usually the people at Meals on wheels, are nice and friendly, and I like it." Feldott said.

If you are interested in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, you can call (217)-224-5031