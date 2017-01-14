Union and QPS School Board come to agreement

Quincy Federation members came out to hear the joint statement.

Saturday's meeting took place at the Quincy Board of Education Office.

Quincy School Board and the Quincy Federation Union announced the strike will be delayed after reaching a financial agreement on contacts.

The agreement came Saturday afternoon after a four hour meeting at the school board office.

The deal cannot be finalized until the union members vote on the final deal. Neither side gave details on the offer.

School Board President Sayeed Ali said heading into the meeting that he didn't believe a deal would be reached.

"I thought it was worth the discussion to have since it's two days before the strike." Ali said. "To say we'd reach this point, I'd be skeptical because of our financial situation."

Quincy Federation teacher subgroup president Jen Drew said the union worked Friday night and Saturday morning on their counter proposal that was sent to the board.

"We were just hopeful some kind of proposal could come out of our talks today," Drew said. "There was a lot of back and forth today to try and reach this agreement."

The union will meet Tuesday at the Machinist Hall at 4 p.m and 6 p.m. to present the information to the union and vote. If members can't come on Tuesday, there will be a meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Votes will stay open until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Drew said there is no update on when the vote will be announced.

"We had some things that we left on the table knowing we'll be able to come back and look at them on the next contract."

If it's approved, this contract would be retroactive and expires on June 30th.

The two sides will discuss the next contract starting in April.