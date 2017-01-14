Saturday's Area Scores-January 14

**Men's College Basketball**
10) Southern Indiana: 88
24) Quincy: 85
Evan McGaughey: 27pts, 14reb
Joseph Tagarelli: 26pts
Hawks: (15-3, 5-2)
Western Illinois: 86
Omaha: 72
**Women's College Basketball**
North Dakota State: 81
Western Illinois: 110
Morgan Blumer: 36pts, 15reb
Leathernecks: (15-4, 5-1)
Southern Indiana: 74
Quincy: 51
Nikia Edom: 10pts
Hawks: (4-13, 1-6)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Biggsville West Central: 28
Macomb: 55
Bombers: Four players with at least eight points
Quincy Home School: 61
St. Louis: 47
Jayden Durst: 20pts
**High School Wrestling**
(QHS Invitational)
*Area Champions
113lbs: Jeb Benson (Macomb) def. Clayton Boehler (Central) 7-6 decision
138lbs: Zach Haley (QND) def. Devin Poole (Pekin) 13-0 major decision
220lbs: Tyree Williams (QHS) def. Henry Dahman (J'Ville) by fall
285lbs: Matthew Dade (QHS) def. Gage Rainey (Althoff) by fall
*Area Top-Three Finishers
106lbs: Blake Peter (QHS): 3rd
113lbs: Clayton Boehler (Central): 2nd
120lbs: Evan Myers (Central): 3rd
132lbs: Mathew Peters (QHS): 3rd
138lbs: Tristan Protsman (Macomb): 3rd
145lbs: Wally Bloomer (Macomb): 2nd
152lbs: Hunter Yohn (QHS): 2nd
160lbs: Drake Huss (Illini West): 2nd
160lbs: Chase Hartweg (W. Hancock: 3rd
170lbs: Caleb Adams (W. Hancock): 2nd
195lbs: Caleb Whitaker (Macomb): 2nd
*Team Results
1) Pekin
2) Belleville Althoff
3) Rock Falls
4) Macomb
5) Quincy High
9) Central
10) West Hancock
11) Illini West
12) QND