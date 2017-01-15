Minor ice accumulation possible in the Tri-States

All Ice Storm Warnings have been canceled for the Tri-State area. However, freezing rain and some sleet with even some snow are possible through Sunday night.

"That is not a cue to let your guard down," Meteorologist Brian Inman said. "It means the higher accumulations of ice are not expected. We may still see some minor ice accumulations late on Sunday along with a wintry mix of sleet and snow."



Freezing Rain Advisories are now in place through 6:00 p.m. Sunday for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Shelby and Monroe in Missouri along with Adams, Brown and Pike in Illinois. Winter Weather Advisories are also active with snow and sleet still int he forecast or less than one inch for Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough.



You can find the latest warnings here.

The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory. Governor Eric Greitens also declared a State of Emergency on Friday.

Illinois State Police also issued a travel advisory asking drivers to be cautious.

The American Red Cross offer some tips for travelers:

Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones.

Slow down. Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on icy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snow plows.

Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

Storms like this can cause serious issues with power lines bringing a high risk of outages. Ameren Illinois said preparations were underway Thursday and storm trailers were in place.

The Red Cross also offered the following tips in the event of a power outage:

FOOD SAFETY - Have one or more coolers on hand and ice. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. First use food from the refrigerator, then from the freezer.

ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT - Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including electronics. Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment. Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.

SAFE HEATING - Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Locate the unit away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

CARBON MONOXIDE - Install carbon monoxide alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide. If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Call for help from the fresh air location and remain there until emergency personnel arrive to assist you. Read more about using generators safely.

Stay with WGEM News throughout the storm for the latest information. In case of a power outage, remember you can still hear our newscasts on FM 105.1 radio.

Also be sure to download the latest WGEM StormTrak Weather app.