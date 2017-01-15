Quincy crews on stand by Sunday to treat slick roads

Quincy city crews are on stand by with another round of winter weather possible in the Tri-States on Sunday.



Central Services Director Kevin McClean said all trucks were loaded with salt and ready to go to treat the roads on Sunday as needed. He said the plan was to try and stay ahead of winter precipitation as much as possible.



McClean said they're working with local law enforcement to pin down any specific slick spots on the roads.

"Continue to go out through the day and salt, and hopefully stay ahead of the freezing rain that is predicted," McClean said.