Local police agencies work together in Adams County arrest

Authorities arrested three Adams County residents late Saturday night.

Officers with the West Central Illinois Task Force, Adams County Sheriffs Office arrested the subjects for various offenses, and the seizure of a shake and bake methamphetamine laboratory, and a stolen vehicle.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen from Hannibal, Missouri.

The driver of the vehicle, Heather C. Lewis, 25, of Quincy, and passengers, Charles Dustin Crosby, 33, of rural Liberty, and Wendy N. Richie, 34, of Quincy were found to be in possession of the meth lab during the search of the vehicle.



They were placed in the Adams County Jail.

Illinois State Police in a press release said they were all charged with a class X offense of unlawful participation in methamphetamine production and unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Lewis was also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and an Adams County warrant for failure to appear on a theft case.

Crosby was also charged with methamphetamine precursor and an Adams County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Richie faces an additional charge of methamphetamine precursor.