Landscaping businesses profiting from weather

Floyd Leffers said that the ice and snow removal diversifies his business.

Both businesses said they've combined to use around 150 tons of salt so far.

I-Dot trucks rumbled down Broadway street in Quincy Sunday morning.

With a forecast of slick conditions, crews spent hours treating the roads. However, they weren't the only ones this past weekend.

Both Leffers Landscaping and Kramer Land Care have spent the past few days spreading salt in the Quincy area.

"This kind of weather is good for me." Floyd Leffers said. "It's all about survival."

"My clients want me here all the time." Dan Kramer noted. "No matter what's happening with the weather they want me here to make sure the sidewalks and parking lots are safe."

Dan Kramer also said that his business receives a much needed boost in the winter months.

"It's crucial because there's obviously not anything else going on in terms of landscaping this time of year,so we rely on the snow, the little bit we get, and then ice storms like we had." Kramer said.

Floyd Leffers agreed. He added that being able to also remove snow and ice gives his company an additional source for revenue.

"It diversifies us, is what it does." Leffers said. "So if the weather's not nice, then it's bad, so we're working on either end."

With roughly 150 tons of salt used between the two businesses so far, both said they're ready for whatever comes next.

"I see this type of weather happening a lot this year." Kramer said. "I think it will be more ice than snow personally. That's what I think."

"We're prepared already." Leffers added. "Sometimes if it's calling for ice this evening at like one o'clock, then we might do a pre-salt."

With some of the weather so far, there seems to be plenty of ice to go around.