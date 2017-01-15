Update on QPS Meal Packs this week

Quincy Catholic Charities Area Director Jackie Burns said distribution of meal packs will not take place on Monday, January 16 because the QPS Union Strike has been postponed.

Burns said the office will also be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Burns said Quincy Catholic Charities has partnered with Hy-Vee, Sam’s, Prairie Farms, Sara Lee, Pepperidge Farms and Sunbeam to offer a children’s meal pack, consisting of 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches if a new strike would be announced.

The meals would provide kid-friendly, wholesome nutrition to children.