Senior Success: Unity seniors manage season turnaround

A regional championship was how the Unity girls basketball team ended their last season and with six seniors set to return for the 2016-2017 season the sky seemed to be the limit for Unity.



However, six games into the season the Mustangs only managed two wins and were in dire need of a change.



"Those early season losses were a big blow to team moral and we had to turn it around quickly or else it would keep sliding down hill," said senior guard Kaylee Kuhn.



"When you're winning a lot it's pretty easy for everyone to be celebrating," said head coach Brad Begeman.



"When things aren't going the best you kind of find out just how tough you are."



Needing a turnaround and quick, Unity's progress was delayed when senior forward Jordan Hildebrand suffered a knee injury which sidelined her for 10 days.



"Sitting out was pretty hard. Watching the team lose a couple of games and not being able to do anything about it was hard," said Hildebrand.



"When I came back I knew I was ready to go and nothing was going to stop me."



Returning just in time for Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic, Hildebrand and the Mustangs marched to a championship game appearance. Losing just one of its last eight games while earning a berth in Central-Southeastern's Lady Panther Classic championship, Unity's comeback was complete.



Taking center stage in the comeback was a senior class that had yet to experience a losing season in its four years on the floor.



"When they were young they got thrown out to the wolves and right now a lot of that is starting to reap benefits," said Begeman.



With their last year together eventually coming to a close Hildebrand says her class wants to leave all its cards on the table.



"It hits home because just knowing it will be the last time I play with these girls I feel like that's why we put it all out on the floor. We know its our last time," said the forward.



Even when gone, however, this year's senior class will have its effects felt for a few more years because of their leadership on the bench.



"They lead by example," said junior guard Katie Conry.



"They're leaders and they've always been good teammates so that makes me a better teammate by working with them."



Already with 75 wins, and counting, on their resume it's a senior class that won't be forgotten any time soon.



















