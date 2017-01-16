Update on sewer separation project in the city of Keokuk

$72 million over 13 years, that's how much it will cost to complete the 20-year sewer separation project in Keokuk.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says they have completed two projects already but have eight to go.

He says project costs continue to rise so he is working to fund the projects through grants and other avenues without making residents pay the bulk of it.

"The city is going to continue to work with the EPA and find ways to make this manageable to the rate payers in Keokuk and responsible for getting the order completed," Burnett said.

Burnett says the next big project is Rand Park.

That project will cost between $12 -$13 million and they will try to complete that by the end of the year.