Update on sewer separation project in the city of Keokuk - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Update on sewer separation project in the city of Keokuk

Posted:
Pipes for the sewer separation project back in 2010. Pipes for the sewer separation project back in 2010.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

$72 million over 13 years, that's how much it will cost to complete the 20-year sewer separation project in Keokuk.

City Administrator Aaron Burnett says they have completed two projects already but have eight to go.

He says project costs continue to rise so he is working to fund the projects through grants and other avenues without making residents pay the bulk of it. 

"The city is going to continue to work with the EPA and find ways to make this manageable to the rate payers in Keokuk and responsible for getting the order completed," Burnett said.

Burnett says the next big project is Rand Park.

That project will cost between $12 -$13 million and they will try to complete that by the end of the year.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.