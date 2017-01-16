Deputies: Slick road a factor in DUI crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Deputies: Slick road a factor in DUI crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Sheriff's Office said the slick road was a factor in an early Monday morning crash that seriously injured a local man.

According to deputies, Andrew Smith, 24, of Mendon, Illinois lost control of his vehicle  on the ice just after midnight on N. 2800th Avenue about a half mile east of East 903rd lane.

His pickup overturned several times and he was thrown from the vehicle.  
 
Deputies said Smith was arrested for DUI, driving on a suspended license, and failure to reduce speed.
 
He was taken to Blessing Hospital.
   
