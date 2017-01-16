Human trafficking awareness month - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Human trafficking awareness month

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month,

Local officials in the Tri-State area say, that human trafficking goes beyond just sex trafficking. Labor trafficking is a big problem as well. 
Executive Director of Quanada, Megan Duesterhaus says, labor trafficking is among 70% of the human trafficking cases that are reported. 

"Many people when they hear human trafficking, automatically jump to sex trafficking, which is a huge part of human trafficking... But it only makes up about 30 percent of instances of trafficking. The rest would be of some other type of labor trafficking," says Duesterhaus.

Duesterhaus says that people should be aware of potential labor trafficking victims that could be working at your local nail salons, massage parlors, and restaurants as well.

