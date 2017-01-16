Chicago Cubs visiting White House (Live Stream NOW) - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WASHINGTON DC (WREX) -

The World Champion Chicago Cubs will visit the White House Monday, just days before President Barack Obama is set to leave office. 

President Obama will honor the Cubs during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:05 p.m.

Watch the ceremony below:

