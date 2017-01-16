Chicago Cubs visiting White House (Live Stream NOW)

With the end of tax filing season, financial experts advise taking a look at your emergency savings.More >>
With the end of tax filing season, financial experts advise taking a look at your emergency savings.More >>
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal conditions.More >>
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal conditions.More >>
An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday..More >>
An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday..More >>
A Quincy man was honored Tuesday for all of the work he does to give back to the community.More >>
A Quincy man was honored Tuesday for all of the work he does to give back to the community.More >>
After a special runoff election Tuesday, Colin Welch defeated challenger Gordon Ipson to become Hannibal's new 5th Ward councilman, according to unofficial election results from the Marion County Clerk's office.
After a special runoff election Tuesday, Colin Welch defeated challenger Gordon Ipson to become Hannibal's new 5th Ward councilman, according to unofficial election results from the Marion County Clerk's office.
Six weeks ago, a tornado ripped through northeast Missouri causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. That twister left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage and one family without a home.More >>
Six weeks ago, a tornado ripped through northeast Missouri causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. That twister left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage and one family without a home.More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
Hannibal LaGrange University is planning to open a campus in Jefferson City in an effort get more people to finish their degrees.More >>
Hannibal LaGrange University is planning to open a campus in Jefferson City in an effort get more people to finish their degrees.More >>