New trend showing less profit for local cattle farmers

A new report shows Illinois cattle farmers are seeing a decrease in profit for the last two years. But what about the impact at the grocery store?

The Illinois Farm Business Farm Management Association reports two straight years the costs out pace revenues for Illinois cattle farmers.

Local farmer John Schmitt said costs on the farm are not rising, but meat packers and retailers are seeing most of the profits. Schmitt said that's cutting in to improvements on the farm.

"You're not going to be seeing as much new machinery be purchased at the local dealers, it's going to hurt them," Schmitt said. "Our buying power, just for retail as a consumer, we have to hold back on that. So it does back up and effects the Ag economy."

Schmitt says it's good for the consumer because there are more options for the prices that have remained the same in the last couple of months.

Local butchers say the amount of options, like chicken, pork and beef customers has is the highest it's been in years, which is great for business and for customers.

"Chicken is going to be your cheapest, the pork, then beef obviously," Manager Spencer Herman with Butcher Block said. "We have a bunch of bundles, which if you buy bulk, that's going to make prices cheaper anyways, and you can get all three of those option in a bundle."

Herman said it's always a good idea to keep an eye out for deals to get the cheapest meat in local stores.





