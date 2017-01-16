QPD warns of possible social media scams involving real estate

The Quincy Police Department warned the public Monday of possible scams related to the sale and lease of property on social media.

In a post to Facebook, QPD said scammers get information on available properties like homes for sale and rental. They then pretend to be realtors or owners on social media.

Police said these scammers ask that the first month of rent, rental deposits or other financial investments be wired to them.

"Due to the amount of information available online about prospective properties, including multiple pictures, scammers have the ability to gather a lot of information about a property and sound like a legitimate property owner," QPD said in the post.

QPD asked that buyers and renters contact a local real estate agent or property owner directly when looking for a new home.