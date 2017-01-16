Man arrested in Quincy on armed robbery, unlawful restraint charges

Authorities in Quincy took a wanted man accused of armed robbery into custody Monday, according to a release.

The release stated the Adams County Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Earl E. Little, 32, of Quincy, into custody at 8:12 a.m. He was wanted on armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint charges out of DuPage County, Illinois.

The sheriff's office said Little was accused of holding a relative at gunpoint while forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM.

Little was being held on a $500,000 bond. He was placed in the Adams County Jail pending extradition.