Traffic slowed in Marion County after two-vehicle crash

Traffic backed on Highway 6 after the crash.

Traffic was backed up late Monday afternoon on Hwy 6 in Marion County after a crash.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at Route A.

A trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol said two pickups were westbound on Hwy 6 when one attempted a left turn on Route A. The second truck then rear-ended the other, forcing it into a ditch.

The second truck also ended up in a ditch.

The trooper said although there was dense fog in the area at that time, he didn't believe it contributed to the incident.

MSHP said the two drivers had just minor injuries.