Traffic slowed in Marion County after two-vehicle crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Traffic slowed in Marion County after two-vehicle crash

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Traffic backed on Highway 6 after the crash. Traffic backed on Highway 6 after the crash.
A truck involved in the crash. A truck involved in the crash.
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Traffic was backed up late Monday afternoon on Hwy 6 in Marion County after a crash.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. at Route A.

A trooper with Missouri State Highway Patrol said two pickups were westbound on Hwy 6 when one attempted a left turn on Route A. The second truck then rear-ended the other, forcing it into a ditch.

The second truck also ended up in a ditch.

The trooper said although there was dense fog in the area at that time, he didn't believe it contributed to the incident.

MSHP said the two drivers had just minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.