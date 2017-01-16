NECAC in New London cleaning up and rebuilding after fire

Parts of the building put in the dumpster on Main Street.

Crews cleaning up the rubble that has been left from the clean up.

Broken window from one of the buildings.

Shot of the current clean up at the building on 411 Main Street in New London.

Viewer Picture from the fire in October of 2015.

A local organization is bringing new life to downtown New London, Missouri.

The fire in October of 2015 destroyed the NECAC service office in New London.

Ever since then, they've been working out of a small room in the county courthouse, but that's about to change.

Brent Engel with NECAC says they plan to replace their building with a new $223,300 building this spring.

To get ready for that, crews have been cleaning up the current space to make way for the new one.

The corporation says there's a huge need in their area for their services, so they're excited to bring it back.

"Ralls County does not have a lot of transportation services," Engel said. "So having a centrally located center is important to NECAC because we are able to serve the population area here."

Engel says the weather conditions could have an impact on when the building will be open but is hopeful the new building will open by the end of March.

The drawing of the new building is shown below: