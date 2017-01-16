Quincy High's Tyree Williams grapples with his own goals

Heading into his senior season as a Quincy High wrestler Tyree Williams had a laundry list of goals he still wanted to accomplish before his time in a Blue Devils singlet was up. One of those goals was to win the ever-elusive QHS Invite title in the 220-pound weight class.



On Saturday, the senior accomplished his goal by winning his weight class with ease.



"It was just a tremendous pressure let off my shoulders because I put a lot on myself to do well," said Williams.



"Once I got that pin it just felt real good."



Coming up just short of the title a year ago, Williams left little doubt as he pinned Jacksonville's Henry Dahman just 54 seconds into the match.



"That's what we like to see," said Quincy High head coach Phil Neally.



"I preach a lot here about domination on the mat and Tyree definitely did that this weekend."



With one goal accomplished, the senior 220-pounder sets his sights on an even more difficult mountain to climb: qualifying for the state tournament for the first time.



"I have a pretty good shot at it," said Williams.



"I just have to wrestle the way I know I can wrestle and that these coaches know I can wrestle. Making it (to state), that would mean the world to me."



Intending to strike while the iron is hot, Neally wants Williams to keep up the intensity he has been displaying.



"The confidence level right now is really high," Neally explains.



"We just have to keep that for the next three to four weeks until we get to the state tournament."



The road for Williams, however, gets no easier as the Blue Devils face tough road matches against Alton and Edwardsville on Wednesday and Saturday.

