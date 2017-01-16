Quincy residents gather to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

"Shine Our Light in The Face of Darkness," was one of the main messages preached by Pastor Anthony Bondon Monday at the 31st annual church service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many gathered at Bethel A.M.E. Church to listen to the message.

"This year's message, I think it really hit home with some of the issues that are going on in our country,” said Chief Rob Copley with the Quincy Police Department.

Issues discussed included skepticism around the presidential election, what's going on in the nation, and educating youth.

"It was really a good message that our speaker talked about today to really take a step back and look at how we perceive the world around us and what we can do to make our community a better place,” Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said

Others agreed, "you know help out that wayward child or that child you see who needs to be lifted up,” Rachel Green, member of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Attendees say the day was not only to continue the legacy of Martin Luther King Junior, but to educate.

"Challenged us to look beyond just us but to the community and how important it is that we have to unite together,” said Green.

Pastor Anthony Bondon says the first step to overcoming these issues is talking about it, the second is taking action.

"It needs to be a day of celebration where young people, old people, our public officials, our first responders, our churches, our business leaders, that they all come together, that they do something together,” said Bondon

Officials agree that action needs to be taken.

"While we are getting there, we still have work to do, we as a community and as a city, as a state as a nation, there are things we can all work on,” said Copley