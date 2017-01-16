Local residents participate in Martin Luther King Jr's Day of Se - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local residents participate in Martin Luther King Jr's Day of Service

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
A day on, not a day off was the message Monday as volunteers took time out of their days to help others.

The Adams County Health Department, John Wood Community College and the Adams County Retired Senior Volunteer Program came together for their annual day of service. They collected around a hundred pounds of food, 50 children books and 60 pairs of socks. Health Department officials say this day should be used to understand Martin Luther King Jr.'s message and give back to the community.

"I think a lot of people realized that on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, just like we've been saying, its a "day on" not a "day off" from school and work, you could still really take part in some great volunteer opportunities and we saw that here in Quincy today,” said Jeremy Ledford, Emergency Response Coordinator with Adams County Health Department.

If you missed out today, you can still give your donations at the health department or at the RSVP office at 122 north fifth street in Quincy.

