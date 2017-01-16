FDA issues new guidelines on antibiotics in meat

Ralph Griesbaum raises cattle and hogs in Taylor, Missouri. This month, the process by which he tends to his animals will change.

A new FDA guideline limits the use of antibiotics in the production of livestock.

"This feed directive is something that's new and controlling something that was basically an over the counter medicine," Griesbaum said.

By the time the meat ends up in your grocery store, health officials say the antibiotics used to treat the animals could end up in this ground beef, for example, and harm you and your family.

"The overuse of misuse of antimicrobials can lead to bacterial resistance," said Griesbaum.

If antibiotics are overused in any situation, including meat production, Dr. Andrea Chbeir of Blessing Health System says the consequences can be dramatic.

"What happens is that you can no longer use that antibiotic to fight that infection, and that infection just takes over the body and a patient can subsequently die," said Dr. Chbeir.

To keep your meat as clean as possible, farmers and their veterinarians ensure that antibiotics are only used when necessary, according to Dr. Doug Groth of Carthage Veterinary Service.



"So what it does do is put the veterinarian right in the middle of decision making of what medications to use and when," said Dr. Groth.

In the long run, the FDA says its rule aims to minimize antibiotic buildup and promote human health.



