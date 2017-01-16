Keokuk residents celebrate life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Ross Wilburn, Iowa City's first black mayor, was the keynote speaker in Keokuk.

A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. sat on display at the celebration in Keokuk.

The Tri-States remembered civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. Monday in celebrations throughout the area.

Nearly 100 people showed up to the event in Keokuk hosted by the Keokuk Association for Rights and Equality, or KARE. Their message was simple, you must first know yourselves to create change.

Residents sang praise celebrating the life of Dr. King. Some remember a time before the nation paused to honor the civil rights leader.

"It was quite some time after his death before it was made a national holiday," Deverie Kiedaisch, Co-Chairman of KARE, said. "So I think it's very important to commemorate his life and his work."

People of all backgrounds, race and age took part in the event, something Frederick Seay says is important when there is so much injustice nationwide.

"To know that the people in our community are at least out and involved in trying to make this a better society for all of us," Seay said.

Residents also heard from Ross Wilburn, the first black mayor in Iowa City's history. His message for a better society: start with yourself.

"In order to start learning about others, we have to learn about ourself," Wilburn said. "We have to transform ourselves in order to transform society."

Part of that transformation can be as simple as. getting involved in something larger than yourself according to Wilburn. While those in attendance acknowledge racial divide continues around the country, Wilburn says Dr. King said it best.

"Although we may have arrived in different boats, we're all in the same boat together," Wilburn explained.

"Racial stuff has been around for a long time, generations, so it's not something that's going away right away," Seay added.

While the residents joined together for one night, officials say it's a step towards a better community.

"If everybody does just a little bit, it does a huge difference," Kiedaisch said.

"One conversation with one person at a time. That's how history changes," Wilburn added.

All in attendance hoped Monday's message can go far beyond the event, a message that can be shared with others to create a more united community and a better tomorrow.