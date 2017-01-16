Area farmers view wet weekend as positive - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Area farmers view wet weekend as positive

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wet fields in Adams County after recent rainfall. Wet fields in Adams County after recent rainfall.
Water sits on soil because the ground is too frozen to absorb it. Water sits on soil because the ground is too frozen to absorb it.
Some fields are seeing muddy conditions because of the recent rain. A good sign as farmers say it means the soil is absorbing the rain. Some fields are seeing muddy conditions because of the recent rain. A good sign as farmers say it means the soil is absorbing the rain.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The recent rain caused concerns for drivers, but came at a good time for area farmers.

Much of northeast Missouri and western Illinois are seeing abnormally dry conditions according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Local crop specialists say the warmer temperatures allow the soil to soak up some of the recent rain, which will help when planting season rolls around.

"When you get down below two or three feet, there's good moisture there, but it's not overly abundant," Rick Edwards, Adams County Farm Bureau Board President said. "That's kind of our stockpile for the summer months. So any rain we get now, is welcome rain."

Officials say while they're not concerned about the dry conditions now, it becomes a major concern if it continues into March.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.