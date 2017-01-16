Area farmers view wet weekend as positive

Some fields are seeing muddy conditions because of the recent rain. A good sign as farmers say it means the soil is absorbing the rain.

Water sits on soil because the ground is too frozen to absorb it.

The recent rain caused concerns for drivers, but came at a good time for area farmers.

Much of northeast Missouri and western Illinois are seeing abnormally dry conditions according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Local crop specialists say the warmer temperatures allow the soil to soak up some of the recent rain, which will help when planting season rolls around.

"When you get down below two or three feet, there's good moisture there, but it's not overly abundant," Rick Edwards, Adams County Farm Bureau Board President said. "That's kind of our stockpile for the summer months. So any rain we get now, is welcome rain."

Officials say while they're not concerned about the dry conditions now, it becomes a major concern if it continues into March.