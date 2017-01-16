WGEM Radio: Serving the Tri-States for over 65 years

WGEM Radio has a rich history providing quality news, music and sports across the Tri-States for over 65 years.

WQDI-FM (WGEM-FM) launched Aug. 1, 1947 and was the first FM station in the Tri-State area. It was Quincy Media (formerly Quincy Newspapers, Inc. first broadcast venture.

WGEM-AM first aired on Jan. 1, 1948. Announcer Lloyd "Moe" Harvey signed on the air with the Star-Spangled Banner and made a few announcements.

Within twenty minutes the station was off the air when a major ice storm hit the Quincy area.

For decades, WGEM FM and AM have strived to be the first choice of listeners, viewers and advertisers, to provide quality programs to engage, inform, and entertain; to be responsible and responsive to the community with ethical practice and accountable action; to plan for the future with progressive thinking; to be a leading cultural influence; and to be a successful business providing prosperity to our company, associates, families and community.

We intend always to deliver what we promise and earn leadership and trust one day at a time. We salute the talented and caring men and women who have contributed to this effort over the years.

We thank our audiences and advertisers for their continued support.