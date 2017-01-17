Monday's Area Scores - January 16

**High School Basketball, Girls**
Quincy High: 55
QND: 47
-- Double Overtime
Jada Humphrey: 18 pts
Miayla Robbins: 16 pts (buzzer beating three-pointer to force first OT)
Madison Meyer: 12 pts
Blue Devils: (9-9), first win vs. QND since February 15, 2007
Brown County: 40
Unity: 57
Kaylee Kuhn: 21 pts
Alexis Doyle: 11 pts
Lady Mustangs: (14-7)
Griggsville-Perry: 48
Western: 63
Blair Borrowman: 36 pts
Beardstown: 15
Pittsfield: 49
Lilly Pepper: 19 pts
Limestone: 51
Macomb: 31
Holy Trinity: 49
Danville: 53
Hannibal: 26
Boonville: 77
1) Clopton: 96
Louisiana: 27
Kaitlyn Kuntz: 20 pts
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Van-Far: 38
6) Monroe City: 64
Jada Summers: 21 pts
Asjia Troy: 17 pts
Highland: 35
Knox County: 47
Sidney Miller: 16 pts
Kaitlin Benson: 10 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
LaPlata: 18
South Shelby: 65
Caitlyn Poore: 17 pts
Marion County: 21
9)Scotland County: 86
Calesse Bair: 24 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Jerseyville Tournament)
Cahokia: 58
1) QND: 70
Justin Bottorff: 21 pts
Raiders: (14-1)
(Hancock County Tournament)
*Championship*
West Hancock: 62
Unity: 65
-- Overtime
Cory Miller: 40 pts (named tournament MVP)
Kyle Baumann: 18 pts
Keokuk: 58
Southeastern: 53
Isaac Dunlap: 17 pts
Cole Eilers: 15 pts
(Winchester Tournament)
*Championship*
Triopia: 61
West Central: 41
Isaac Werries: 20 pts
Caleb VanDeVelde: 12 pts
*Fifth Place*
Western: 53
JX Routt: 70
Dalton Malone: 17 pts
*Consolation*
Payson: 45
Central: 57
Lane Ippensen: 13 pts
Lance Loos: 15 pts
*Consolation Semifinals*
Greenfield/NW: 20
Western: 47
Easton Billings: 12 pts
(Tony Lenzini Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
Van-Far: 65
Canton: 67
Lance Logsdon: 29 pts (including 1,000th career point)
Lathyn McMorris: 21 pts
Mark Twain: 26
10) Monroe City: 63
Jordan Bichsel: 14 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
*Quarterfinals*
South Shelby: 66
North Shelby: 65
-- Triple Overtime
Dawson Wood: 21 pts
Alec Patterson: 17 pts
Mason Uhlmeyer: 25 pts
Atlanta: 10
Scotland County: 53
Grant Campbell: 16 pts
(Non-Tournament)
Clopton: 46
Louisiana: 49
Derek Richards: GW three-point FG
Holy Trinity: 46
Danville: 68
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Culver-Stockton: 56
19) Benedictine: 66
Carly Harper: 14 pts
Lady Wildcats: (7-10, 5-8)
(MEN)
Culver-Stockton: 53
17) Benedictine: 81
Nik Maric: 10 pts
Wildcats: (1-16, 0-13) - 16th straight loss
**High School Wrestling**
QND: 24
Monmouth-Roseville: 15
Raider pins: Kyle Sparrow, Jack Deters, and Aaron Hea
