Monday's Area Scores - January 16

QHS celebrates after Miayla Robbins hit a buzzer beating three-pointer to force OT against QND.

**High School Basketball, Girls**



Quincy High: 55

QND: 47

-- Double Overtime

Jada Humphrey: 18 pts

Miayla Robbins: 16 pts (buzzer beating three-pointer to force first OT)

Madison Meyer: 12 pts

Blue Devils: (9-9), first win vs. QND since February 15, 2007



Brown County: 40

Unity: 57

Kaylee Kuhn: 21 pts

Alexis Doyle: 11 pts

Lady Mustangs: (14-7)



Griggsville-Perry: 48

Western: 63

Blair Borrowman: 36 pts



Beardstown: 15

Pittsfield: 49

Lilly Pepper: 19 pts



Limestone: 51

Macomb: 31



Holy Trinity: 49

Danville: 53



Hannibal: 26

Boonville: 77



1) Clopton: 96

Louisiana: 27

Kaitlyn Kuntz: 20 pts



(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

Van-Far: 38

6) Monroe City: 64

Jada Summers: 21 pts

Asjia Troy: 17 pts



Highland: 35

Knox County: 47

Sidney Miller: 16 pts

Kaitlin Benson: 10 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

LaPlata: 18

South Shelby: 65

Caitlyn Poore: 17 pts



Marion County: 21

9)Scotland County: 86

Calesse Bair: 24 pts





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(Jerseyville Tournament)

Cahokia: 58

1) QND: 70

Justin Bottorff: 21 pts

Raiders: (14-1)



(Hancock County Tournament)

*Championship*

West Hancock: 62

Unity: 65

-- Overtime

Cory Miller: 40 pts (named tournament MVP)

Kyle Baumann: 18 pts



Keokuk: 58

Southeastern: 53

Isaac Dunlap: 17 pts

Cole Eilers: 15 pts



(Winchester Tournament)

*Championship*

Triopia: 61

West Central: 41

Isaac Werries: 20 pts

Caleb VanDeVelde: 12 pts



*Fifth Place*

Western: 53

JX Routt: 70

Dalton Malone: 17 pts



*Consolation*

Payson: 45

Central: 57

Lane Ippensen: 13 pts

Lance Loos: 15 pts



*Consolation Semifinals*

Greenfield/NW: 20

Western: 47

Easton Billings: 12 pts



(Tony Lenzini Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

Van-Far: 65

Canton: 67

Lance Logsdon: 29 pts (including 1,000th career point)

Lathyn McMorris: 21 pts



Mark Twain: 26

10) Monroe City: 63

Jordan Bichsel: 14 pts



(North Shelby Tournament)

*Quarterfinals*

South Shelby: 66

North Shelby: 65

-- Triple Overtime

Dawson Wood: 21 pts

Alec Patterson: 17 pts

Mason Uhlmeyer: 25 pts



Atlanta: 10

Scotland County: 53

Grant Campbell: 16 pts



(Non-Tournament)

Clopton: 46

Louisiana: 49

Derek Richards: GW three-point FG



Holy Trinity: 46

Danville: 68





**College Basketball**



(WOMEN)

Culver-Stockton: 56

19) Benedictine: 66

Carly Harper: 14 pts

Lady Wildcats: (7-10, 5-8)



(MEN)

Culver-Stockton: 53

17) Benedictine: 81

Nik Maric: 10 pts

Wildcats: (1-16, 0-13) - 16th straight loss





**High School Wrestling**



QND: 24

Monmouth-Roseville: 15

Raider pins: Kyle Sparrow, Jack Deters, and Aaron Hea