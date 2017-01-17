Selfies may pose an identity theft threat

Fingerprint security is popping up on more devices, but thieves have found a way to steal your fingerprint and all your information... and the way they're doing it may surprise you.

Many people take selfies every day, but cyber security experts say a simple selfie could be giving hackers all they need to steal your information.

Nick Lantz, Store Manager of Cell Tech in Quincy says, this is a bizarre scenario, but it is possible.

"You don't hear about people stealing fingerprints off of pictures very often per se. But it's still doable with the technology that people have nowadays," he says

Lantz says that people should take extra precautions, and not throw up the peace sign in selfies, and use a pattern passcode or a numerical passcode instead of using your fingerprint to lock your phone.