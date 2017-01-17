Some Versailles, Illinois residents under boil order

Several areas of the city of Versailles, Illinois were put under a boil order Tuesday afternoon.

City officials say the boil order affects all residents on West 2nd and West 4th streets. It also includes everyone between North Chestnut and 4th street, South Chestnut and Cherry street, and all of Grandview Drive.

The city says this is due to a line break, and anyone in the affected should boil their water until further notice.