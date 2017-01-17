High school students prepare for new statewide test

Traditionally, after winter break high school juniors in Illinois start preparing for the ACT come April, but this year, they are preparing for a different test.

The SAT will be given to high school juniors this year in Illinois instead of the ACT.

Last February, the Illinois State Board of Education approved the bid for the SAT test. Payson-Seymour High School Counselor Emily Hynek says the SAT has been revamped to more for public education. She says it used to be for elite schools, which worries some teachers when it comes to making sure their students are prepared.

"There is sort of just that anxiety about are we preparing our students correctly, this is a different test," Hynek said. "Our teachers here have actually still been utilizing ACT prep. We still have access to all of the ACT practice questions and that type of stuff."

Hynek said most colleges will accept both the ACT and SAT tests during the application process, and all Illinois colleges will be required to accept those results since the test will be given state wide.

Payson-Seymour High School juniors Allison Helton and Megan Maiers said they have already taken the ACT, but know are unsure about what to expect with the SAT.

"I'm kind of nervous about the SAT. Depending on where you go to college, some colleges prefer ACT over SAT and vice versa," Helton said. "So, I'm not sure where I'm going yet, so I want to do well on both."

"Not really sure what to expect this year, so we're all just kind of hoping for the best and sticking to the skills we're learning now," Maiers said.

Hynek said the biggest difference between the two test is the categories. There will be no science and social studies sections on the SAT, but students will receive scores for comprehension of science and socials studies in the reading, writing and math portions.





