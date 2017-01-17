Quincy police respond to shots fired call on northwest side - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police are investigating a report of shots fired near 4th and Cherry Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 1 p.m.  Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.  The callers said they heard 1 shot, then a pause, then several more shots.

Investigators found bullet casings behind the car wash in the area, and another behind a house.

A woman who lives in the area said she was about to take a nap when she heard gunshots. 

Police were searching a house near 4th and Cherry with guns drawn, but it's unclear if they found anything relating to the incident.

Investigators say they are looking for a man on foot, and another person that was driving a dark-colored SUV during the incident.  That SUV may have bullet holes in it.

Police say no one was injured.

