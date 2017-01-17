Long talks team minus McClelland; being cancer-free

Central/Southeastern girls basketball coach Matt Long has experienced a lot over the past year. His team is going through a lot now after learning senior Kolby McClelland will most likely miss the rest of the season after partially tearing her ACL. The two are using the past to help each move forward.
He spoke with WGEM SportsCenter on Tuesday.
