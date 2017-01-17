Home rental scams hit the Tri-States

Imagine you're ready to rent a house, but you show up and someone's living there already. You then learn you've been scammed. Police say say it's happening here in the Tri-States.

Jeff Gallaher flips homes. He has sold them through Happel, Inc. Realtors for years. But, just last week he went through a first.

"The house I got for sale was on Craigslist for rent," said Jeff Gallaher a home seller.

Scammers were taking homes like his that are listed for sale through real estate agents, and placing them on a website where people go to look for homes, like Craigslist or Zillow.com.

"They got actual pictures of the inside, they got the description of my listing from my information from realtor.com so they can intelligently speak to the person about it,” real estate broker Sherry Hills said.

Gallaher says in one case, people actually entered his property, thinking they were looking at their potential new home.

"So they actually went through and looked at it, they went to Western Union to send the money,” said Gallaher

It wasn't until the worker at Western Union stopped them from sending such a large amount of money by simply asking the question, "Do you know who you are sending it to?"

"It affects the community, I mean these people work hard for their money," Hills said. "That's a lot of money, $1,700 to throw away, and you don't have nothing to show for it and you become homeless."

Gallaher says after he heard of this, he tried to scam the scammers.

"I sent them an email requesting information on it, told them I was very interested in it," Gallaher said. "I told them I wanted to pay a full year in advance, just to try to get them interested.”

After emails exchanged, they still would not meet up with him. Realtors say the scammers never meet in person, which is a big reg flag.

"I mean that's the important thing, do not send people money without face to face first,” Gallaher said.

Quincy Police say if scammers are caught they would be prosecuted for theft, fraud, financial or identify theft.

The Better Business Bureau says renters can protect themselves with these tips:

- Never pay money upfront without seeing the property first.

- Don't give any credit information until you have proof the owner is legitimate.

- Contact a reputable realtor in the area to confirm that the property is actually on the market.

- Never wire money or use a prepaid debit card because once you send the money, you can't get it back