QPS union members to vote on proposed contract deal Tuesday nigh - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS union members to vote on proposed contract deal Tuesday night

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Members of the QPS employee's union begin voting on the proposed contract deal between the union and the school board Tuesday night. Voting on the issue will run until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A tentative deal was reached between the Quincy Federation and school board over the weekend.  

If it's approved, this contract would be retroactive and would expire on June 30th.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.