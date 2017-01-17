Hamilton students headed to President inauguration - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

More than 30 Hamilton High School students will be headed to Washington D.C. to watch President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. 

Students planned this trip for three years through World Strides fundraising.

This is the fourth time the high school is headed to our nation's capital to be a part of the celebration.

Students say they are excited to see a part of history unfold Friday.

"Being able to experience this is life changing because not many people get to see an actual inauguration," Senior Samantha Metternich said. "Having it be with my school and with my friends is going to be a cool experience."

On Saturday, the students will lay the wreath down at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This is all part of a four day trip that will end in New York City on Monday.

