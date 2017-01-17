Zachary Voss is the Assignment Editor at WGEM News. Zachary grew up in rural Missouri. He graduated from Hannibal High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Hannibal-LaGrange University.

Zachary began at WGEM News in 2015 as a sports photojournalist.

Zachary is a die-hard Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves fan, and has started following the St. Louis Blues. He is an avid duck hunter and outdoorsman.

Zachary lives in Hannibal, with his wife Cassidy.



If you have any story ideas, feel free to send them at zvoss@wgem.com.