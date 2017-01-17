Stacie Smith is a multimedia journalist for WGEM News. Stacie grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and attended Oakland University where she majored in Communications and minored in Marketing.

Prior to working at WGEM News, Stacie was a Radio Host at 910 AM Superstation in Detroit. She was also a contributing correspondent for TMZ Live.

Stacie is a loyal Detroit Pistons and Detroit Lions fan. In her spare time, Stacie enjoys traveling, shopping, listening to music, researching health stories and keeping up with your favorite celebrities.

If you have any story ideas, feel free to send them at ssmith@wgem.com.