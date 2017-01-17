Miller Time: Senior sparks Unity to second tournament title in three weeks

MENDON, Ill. (WGEM) -- Cory Miller could have saved his team from needing overtime to beat West Hancock in Monday's Hancock County Tournament championship. But the Unity senior guard missed four free throw attempts in the final 23 seconds of regulation.



That's about the only thing Miller did wrong en route to leading the Mustangs to their second tournament title in three weeks.



In fact, Miller made four free throws in overtime to seal the deal.



He scored 40 points Monday and 32 points a few nights prior, which included a 28-foot buzzer beater in a victory over Illini West, and he was named the tournament MVP.



Safe to say, Miller is making sure his senior season is memorable.



"Coming into the year I (knew) this is going to be my last year at Unity (and) I knew I wanted to make it the best I could," Miller said.



And his teammates are following his lead.



"I think over the last several weeks the difference has just been playing together. We've got a great group of guys that are just practicing a lot harder. At the beginning of the season we played really, really well. (Then) we got into a little slump. Now we've got everything straightened out and seem to be playing really well together."



Miller has been asked to carry an even greater load this season, especially after injuries to Cole Duesterhaus and Taylor Klusmeyer. Then again the steady play from Cole Thompson, and others, has certainly helped.



Still, Mustangs head coach Keith Carothers says it's no secret that Miller is being counted on most.



"Most people in the gym know that in a tough situation where the ball is going to go, but I think Cory does a really good job of getting his teammates involved," Carothers mentioned.



"He's the kind of player that makes everybody around him a little bit better. What he's done over the last several years to develop his game, both in the summer and during the season as well, he works his butt off and you're starting to see it pay off with dividends here."



Miller's plan beyond high school does include playing college basketball. However, he is unsure the path he will take.