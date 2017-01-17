Pike County teen arrested for string of burglaries - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County teen arrested for string of burglaries

Posted:
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

 A Barry, Illinois teen is arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office reports 19-year old Harley Abney was arrested Tuesday evening -- now facing several counts of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

This after a three week investigation into the December crime spree that included burglaries of Barry Dental Clinic, QMG, Oitker Ford, the Hilltop House and Car Quest.
 

