Pike County teen arrested for string of burglaries

A Barry, Illinois teen is arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office reports 19-year old Harley Abney was arrested Tuesday evening -- now facing several counts of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.

This after a three week investigation into the December crime spree that included burglaries of Barry Dental Clinic, QMG, Oitker Ford, the Hilltop House and Car Quest.

