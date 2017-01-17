Quincy Federation votes on proposed contract - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Federation votes on proposed contract

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy Federation members came out to the Machinist Lodge to vote on the proposed contract offer.
Quincy Federation Members walking into the first meeting at the Machinist Lodge.
Hundreds of members show up to the Machinist Lodge.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tuesday, the Quincy Federation started voting on a contract that could prevent a strike. 

It comes after the Quincy School Board and union employees came to terms on a tentative deal over the weekend, and a deal was presented to the full union Tuesday.

Hundreds of members filled the parking lot at the Machinist Lodge. Many had to park on the street and walk to get details about the latest contract offer.

Union officials held two meetings Tuesday with another one planned for Wednesday at 5 p.m. They said it's been a relief to finally present a contract to the members they feel could work for all those involved, but don't want to rush their votes.

"We want people to be able to not vote right away after they see the presentation," Teacher Subgroup Co-President Jen Drew said. "So possibly they want to go home and discuss things with their spouse. Come back and be able to sit on it overnight and think about it before coming back to vote."

For that reason, voting will remain open until 5 p.m on Thursday and members can stop by the union office to talk with over with a representative before voting as well. 

To pass the contract, it must be approved by the majority of each subgroup, meaning if just one subgroup doesn't approve it, they'll go back to the negotiating table.

