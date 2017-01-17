Council approves removing ash trees in Quincy

An ash tree being treated under the Quincy city action plan against the emerald ash borer.

Plans to prepare the city of Quincy for the arrival of the Emerald Ash Borer took a step forward at City Council Tuesday.

Aldermen approved removing 19 large ash trees; all part of a city action plan the council adopted several years ago to treat 400 ash trees and remove an additional 400. While it's not in the area now, the damaging bug has been spotted in St. Louis and in Galesburg.

"Because of the highway, interstate and the riverway system, every professional I've talked to says it's just a matter of time before it gets here," Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said. "It's a shame that we're going to lose our largest ash trees, but I'd rather be safe than sorry in this situation."

Crews could begin removing the trees in two weeks. A second bid to remove another 30 trees could also be done before the end of winter.