Council approves removing ash trees in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Council approves removing ash trees in Quincy

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy City Council prepare for meeting on Tuesday. Quincy City Council prepare for meeting on Tuesday.
A shot of an ash tree being treated during the action plan. A shot of an ash tree being treated during the action plan.
A shot of an ash tree being treated under the Quincy action plan. A shot of an ash tree being treated under the Quincy action plan.
An ash tree being treated under the Quincy city action plan against the emerald ash borer. An ash tree being treated under the Quincy city action plan against the emerald ash borer.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Plans to prepare the city of Quincy for the arrival of the Emerald Ash Borer took a step forward at City Council Tuesday.

Aldermen approved removing 19 large ash trees; all part of a city action plan the council adopted several years ago to treat 400 ash trees and remove an additional 400.  While it's not in the area now, the damaging bug has been spotted in St. Louis and in Galesburg.

"Because of the highway, interstate and the riverway system, every professional I've talked to says it's just a matter of time before it gets here," Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said. "It's a shame that we're going to lose our largest ash trees, but I'd rather be safe than sorry in this situation."

Crews could begin removing the trees in two weeks. A second bid to remove another 30 trees could also be done before the end of winter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.