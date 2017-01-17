Proposed Adams County Jail cell displayed in Quincy

Inside look of the proposed jail cell for the new Adams County Jail.

Adams County Board members got to see what the new jail cells could look like for the first time Tuesday.

A precast cell was on display outside the courthouse. Jail Committee Tuesday. Members say they wanted to see the design in person before voting the final selection.

"This past year, or 18 months, has been planning, planning, planning," Jail Committee Chairman Mark Peter said. "Here we actually have some physical evidence that something is going to happen. So that's good, but a project of this size and this complicated takes a lot of planning."

Peter says demolition of buildings for the new site could start by the end of the month.