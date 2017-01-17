Proposed Adams County Jail cell displayed in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Proposed Adams County Jail cell displayed in Quincy

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
A precast jail cell sat on display in Quincy. A precast jail cell sat on display in Quincy.
Inside look of the proposed jail cell for the new Adams County Jail. Inside look of the proposed jail cell for the new Adams County Jail.
A sink inside the proposed jail cell for the new Adams County Jail. A sink inside the proposed jail cell for the new Adams County Jail.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County Board members got to see what the new jail cells could look like for the first time Tuesday.

A precast cell was on display outside the courthouse. Jail Committee Tuesday. Members say they wanted to see the design in person before voting the final selection.

"This past year, or 18 months, has been planning, planning, planning," Jail Committee Chairman Mark Peter said. "Here we actually have some physical evidence that something is going to happen. So that's good, but a project of this size and this complicated takes a lot of planning."

Peter says demolition of buildings for the new site could start by the end of the month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.