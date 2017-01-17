Book kiosk unveiled at Quincy's County Market

A book hold locker also located near the book kiosk at the County Market on 48th and Broadway.

Nearly everyone has used a vending machine to get a drink or snack before, but how about a book?

Quincy Public Library officials unveiled a library kiosk at County Market at 48th and Broadway Tuesday. Residents can scan their library card, select a book, and check it out. Officials originally wanted to build an east branch but say this is a more affordable alternative.

"We'll come out everyday actually and check the book drop," Executive Director Nancy Dolan said. "If the machine is getting low, we'll restock it. If there are some things that don't move out of the machine, we'll just move them out periodically."

The location also includes a pickup locker. So residents can reserve a specific book and pick it up at the lockers instead of going to the Quincy Public Library at 5th and Jersey.