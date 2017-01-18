Tuesday Sports Extra - January 17

**High School Basketball, Boys**
-- IHSA
QND: 72
Collinsville: 66
Jacob Mayfield: 21 pts
Carter Cramsey: 19 pts
*Jerseyville Tournament*
Raiders: (15-1)
West Hancock: 46
Unity: 58
Cory Miller: 20 pts
Riley Langford: 20 pts
Mustangs: (14-4)
Payson: 46
Central: 68
Lane Marlow: 24 pts
Illini West: 69
Southeastern: 49
Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts
Shad Flesner: 11 pts
Triopia: 55
Brown County: 64
Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts
Pleasant Hill: 48
Greenfield/NW: 43
Dalton Crane: 10 pts
Western: 57
Jacksonville ISD: 36
Easton Billings: 23 pts
West Prairie: 28
Beardstown: 70
-- IHSAA
Fort Madison: 61
Burlington: 45
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 24 pts
Keokuk: 43
Ottumwa: 50
Central Lee: 66
Mediapolis: 60
Jake Fraise: 19 pts
Holy Trinity: 46
West Burlington: 45
Cory Hopper: 27 pts (game winning FT's)
-- MSHSAA
Boonville: 82
Hannibal: 73
Dezi Jones: 31 pts
Chris Buckner: 18 pts
(Tony Lenzini Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Palmyra: 60
10) Knox County: 41
Peyton Plunkett: 18 pts
Casch Doyle: 12 pts
Noah Talton: 17 pts
Highland: 39
Clark County: 42
Cole Kirchner: GW three-pointer at the buzzer
(North Shelby Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Marion County: 17
LaPlata: 53
**High School Basketball, Girls**
-- IGHSAU
Keokuk: 48
Ottumwa: 40
Michaela Davis: 15 pts
Fort Madison: 36
Burlington: 46
Central Lee: 84
Mediapolis: 61
MacKenzie Northup: 33 pts
Anna Krehbiel/Kenzie Krehbiel: 19 pts each
Lady Hawks: (11-2)
Holy Trinity: 57
Burlington: 36
-- MSHSAA
Montgomery County: 51
Bowling Green: 63
KateLynn Charlton: 20 pts, 10 rebs
(Tony Lenzini Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Mark Twain: 32
Clark County: 58
Tressa Campbell: 15 pts
Carissa Bevans: 14 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 12 pts (scored 1,000th career point)
Canton: 42
Palmyra: 51
Audrey Fohey: 20 pts
Lake Hugenberg: 24 pts
(North Shelby Tournament)
Marceline: 33
North Shelby: 36
Kaylee Smith: 13 pts
Abbey Rich: 10 pts
-- IHSA
West Hancock: 25
Illini West: 50
Baylee Clampitt: 21 pts
Chargers: (17-5)
QND: 49
Chatham-Glenwood: 74
Illini Bluffs: 51
Bushnell-PC: 46
Kayley Peck: 21 pts
**College Basketball**
(WOMEN)
Park: 88
Hannibal-LaGrange: 70
Emma Penn: 17 pts, 16 rebs
Lady Trojans: (2-15, 2-10)
(MEN)
Park: 74
Hannibal-LaGrange: 66
Demetrius Early: 13 pts
Trojans: (5-10, 2-9)
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.