Tuesday Sports Extra - January 17 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tuesday Sports Extra - January 17

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Palmyra protected home floor and upset No. 10 Knox County in the Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinals. Palmyra protected home floor and upset No. 10 Knox County in the Tony Lenzini Tournament quarterfinals.

**High School Basketball, Boys**

-- IHSA
QND: 72
Collinsville: 66
Jacob Mayfield: 21 pts
Carter Cramsey: 19 pts
*Jerseyville Tournament*
Raiders: (15-1)

West Hancock: 46
Unity: 58
Cory Miller: 20 pts
Riley Langford: 20 pts
Mustangs: (14-4)

Payson: 46
Central: 68
Lane Marlow: 24 pts

Illini West: 69
Southeastern: 49
Kennedy Gooding: 16 pts
Shad Flesner: 11 pts

Triopia: 55
Brown County: 64
Tanner Sussenbach: 23 pts

Pleasant Hill: 48
Greenfield/NW: 43
Dalton Crane: 10 pts

Western: 57
Jacksonville ISD: 36
Easton Billings: 23 pts

West Prairie: 28
Beardstown: 70

-- IHSAA
Fort Madison: 61
Burlington: 45
Treavor James-Kokjohn: 24 pts

Keokuk: 43
Ottumwa: 50

Central Lee: 66
Mediapolis: 60
Jake Fraise: 19 pts

Holy Trinity: 46
West Burlington: 45
Cory Hopper: 27 pts (game winning FT's)

-- MSHSAA
Boonville: 82
Hannibal: 73
Dezi Jones: 31 pts
Chris Buckner: 18 pts

(Tony Lenzini Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Palmyra: 60
10) Knox County: 41
Peyton Plunkett: 18 pts
Casch Doyle: 12 pts
Noah Talton: 17 pts

Highland: 39
Clark County: 42
Cole Kirchner: GW three-pointer at the buzzer

(North Shelby Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Marion County: 17
LaPlata: 53


**High School Basketball, Girls**

-- IGHSAU
Keokuk: 48
Ottumwa: 40
Michaela Davis: 15 pts

Fort Madison: 36
Burlington: 46

Central Lee: 84
Mediapolis: 61
MacKenzie Northup: 33 pts
Anna Krehbiel/Kenzie Krehbiel: 19 pts each
Lady Hawks: (11-2)

Holy Trinity: 57
Burlington: 36

-- MSHSAA
Montgomery County: 51
Bowling Green: 63
KateLynn Charlton: 20 pts, 10 rebs

(Tony Lenzini Tournament, Quarterfinals)
Mark Twain: 32
Clark County: 58
Tressa Campbell: 15 pts
Carissa Bevans: 14 pts
McKenzie Lathrom: 12 pts (scored 1,000th career point)

Canton: 42
Palmyra: 51
Audrey Fohey: 20 pts
Lake Hugenberg: 24 pts

(North Shelby Tournament)
Marceline: 33
North Shelby: 36
Kaylee Smith: 13 pts
Abbey Rich: 10 pts

-- IHSA
West Hancock: 25
Illini West: 50
Baylee Clampitt: 21 pts
Chargers: (17-5)

QND: 49
Chatham-Glenwood: 74

Illini Bluffs: 51
Bushnell-PC: 46
Kayley Peck: 21 pts


**College Basketball**

(WOMEN)
Park: 88
Hannibal-LaGrange: 70
Emma Penn: 17 pts, 16 rebs
Lady Trojans: (2-15, 2-10)

(MEN)
Park: 74
Hannibal-LaGrange: 66
Demetrius Early: 13 pts
Trojans: (5-10, 2-9)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.