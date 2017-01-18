New guidelines to prevent peanut allergies in kids

There's new research out that experts think can reduce a child's risk of developing a potentially deadly peanut allergy.

Food allergies are becoming more common, increasing by 50 percent since 1997 according to the CDC, and a local allergist said faulty guidelines are partially to blame.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases is now suggesting that kids should be introduced to foods that contain peanuts as early as four months old.

Dr. Gary Carpenter with Quincy Medical Group said this could change allergies in future generations.

"It should make a huge impact on preventing peanut allergy, and the same policy should apply to other foods," Carpenter said. "Generally, you want to introduce all foods before the first year of life. We even recommend things like shrimp and stuff you should probably introduce before age one."

Carpenter said if your child has moderate to severe eczema, you should see a pediatrician before introducing things like peanuts, shellfish and eggs.

Another important note Carpenter made is don't use actual peanuts as they can be a choking hazard, instead use peanut-based foods like peanut butter.

Dietitian Jennifer Soucie with Hy-Vee on Broadway said once someone develops a peanut allergy, it can be hard to live with.

"Of course, anytime you see the word peanuts, peanut flour, peanut meal," Soucie said. "If you see another nut, almonds, walnuts, a lot of times too we want to be careful of all tree nuts. Those are types of things they want to be careful with."

The results of the study done by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases show that early introduction of peanuts dramatically decreased the risk of developing a peanut allergy by 70 to 80 percent.



