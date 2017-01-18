Local authorities warning businesses of counterfeit bills

Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
Curtis Lovelace wanted a laptop computer barred as evidence in his murder trial returned, but the judge said another case will determine its fate.More >>
Two people were arrested Tuesday for deceiving a 70 year old to give them over $500, according to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
Two people were arrested Tuesday for deceiving a 70 year old to give them over $500, according to the Quincy Police Department.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said four more people were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office said four more people were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday..More >>
An Adams County man was arrested for home invasion after a disturbance in Liberty, Illinois Tuesday..More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
A Lee County man died Monday following a crash last week, according to the sheriff.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
The McDonough County Sheriff's said a Laharpe, Illinois, man was arrested in connection with several vehicle burglaries over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.More >>
Authorities say a Paris, Missouri, man was arrested recently for having a sexual relationship with a juvenile.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually abusing his step-daughter, according to the Marion County Prosecutor.More >>
A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexually abusing his step-daughter, according to the Marion County Prosecutor.More >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Rick VanBrooker saidMore >>
Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.More >>
Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.More >>