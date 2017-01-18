Local authorities warning businesses of counterfeit bills - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local authorities warning businesses of counterfeit bills

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office warned local businesses Wednesday of counterfeit money in the area after a recent incident.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said his office was investigating a counterfeit $100 bill being passed at a Mendon Business this month. VonderHaar reminded all local businesses to watch out for these fake bills.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit money is asked to called Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

